HONG KONG, CHINA and SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Known for its wide range of light and blind control solutions, Lutron Electronics today opened its newest facility, the European Experience Centre, in London. The 6,300-square-foot (585 m2) showroom and education space includes a mix of the company's innovative light and blind control solutions for commercial, hospitality and residential use -- such as its GRAFIK Eye, myRoom, Quantum, and HomeWorks QS systems. Located in the heart of London, just a short distance from London's tech, design, and finance hubs, the Centre also includes several meeting rooms and collaboration areas for system design and training.

"Taking care of customers is Lutron's first company principle. In the U.S. and Canada, Lutron Experience Centres provide our customers with both functional and personal resources that allow them easy access to Lutron products and technologies," says Sr. Vice President Ramin Mehrganpour, noting that Europe is a strategic and growing market for the company.

"In addition to serving the European market, the new Centre will also be an invaluable resource for our customers around the globe."

The European Experience Centre features state-of-the-art technologies that highlight the vital role of artificial and natural light control in creating atmosphere and fostering productivity in corporate office environments. The Centre has windows on three sides with close to 100 blinds and curtains, most of which move throughout the day based on the time of day and the sun's position, demonstrating the value of light harvesting and its role in energy efficiency in office environments. A live digital display shows off the Centre's energy savings, including real-time variations as light levels are adjusted.

Clients can also explore the company's sleek and elegant residential product offerings, like Palladiom keypads and thermostats, as well as an integrated hospitality guestroom and retail area.

"Lighting and blind controls are experiential products that need to be seen-and felt. Visitors to the new Centre can immerse themselves in the transformative experience of watching a room take shape with the press of one button," says David Ribbons, Lutron's Director of Sales for Europe and Africa. "Clients will leave the Centre with a greater understanding and appreciation for how these controls can enhance the places you work and live."

Other Lutron Experience Centres are located in

Plantation, Florida.; New York City, New York; Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.; Irvine, California; Washington, D.C.; and Toronto, Canada.

About Lutron Electronics (lutron.com/asia)

Founded in 1961, Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. The company designs and manufactures more than 15,000 energy-saving products, which are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. In the U.S. alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions -- including the company's first dimmer design -- are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. Outside the U.S., notable installations include St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Palm Island in Dubai, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, Shanghai Tower in Shanghai, Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong, Taipei 101 Financial Centre in Taipei etc.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3144358



For further press information, please contact:

Edmond Chan

Senior Marketing Communications Manager - Asia

Lutron GL Ltd.

Tel: +852-2104-7018

Email: Email Contact



