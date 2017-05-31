

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks opened flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as a spate of worries surrounding Greece, Britain and Italy offset better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.13 percent at 389.99 in late opening deals, marking a fifth straight session of losses.



The German DAX was marginally lower and France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising 0.3 percent, helped by a weaker pound after a new poll found U.K. Conservatives could fall short of overall majority in next month's national election.



Mining stocks such as Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-2 percent as iron ore futures in China tumbled 6 percent to the lowest since November.



German retailer Metro lost 2.5 percent on posting muted first-half like-for-like sales at its Cash & Carry operations.



Ericsson soared 4.5 percent after an activist investor bought a stake of more than 5 percent in the Swedish telecom equipment maker.



Cellnex advanced 5 percent on a Bloomberg report that American Tower Corp. is exploring a bid for the Spanish company.



Online trading company IG Group rallied 3.5 percent in London. The company expects to report full year revenue around 7 percent higher than in the prior year.



Syngenta climbed 3 percent as ChemChina announced the definitive end results for its offer to acquire the Swiss agribusiness that produces agrochemicals and seeds.



Novartis inched up marginally on saying it has a strong foundation for its next growth phase expected to start in 2018.



In economic releases, German retail sales fell an annual 0.9 percent in April, reversing a 2.9 rise in March, preliminary figures from Destatis showed.



Unemployment in Germany hit a fresh record low of 5.7 percent in May and the euro zone's unemployment hit its lowest level since just after the financial crisis, while inflation across the 19-country euro area has fallen to its lowest level this year, separate reports showed.



