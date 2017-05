BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone unemployment rate was the lowest in more than eight years in April, figures from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 9.3 percent in April from 9.4 percent in March. This was the lowest rate since March 2009.



The EU jobless rate dropped to 7.8 percent from 7.9 percent in March and was the lowest since December 2008.



