LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Lieberman Software Corporation today announced that President and CEO Philip Lieberman will be a featured presenter at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, June 12-15, 2017 in National Harbor, MD.

Lieberman will present "Automated Cyber Defense: Leveraging Identity Management to Get to Acceptable Losses." The session will be held at 10:30 am ET on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

"Today's world of cyber warfare is one of continuous zero-day attacks, targeted phishing scams and malicious insiders," Lieberman said. "Anyone trying to deal with advanced cyber attacks manually has already lost the game -- and quite possibly their job."

"However, aggressive and automated identity management provides an easy and low cost way to reduce intrusion losses."

In this session, Lieberman will cover the steps required to limit losses incurred during cyber attacks.

Lieberman is a noted cyber security thought leader. He has been quoted by USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, ABC News, The Wall Street Journal and other major media outlets. Based on his extensive experience, Lieberman will discuss how attendees can leverage automated technology to remain secure and stay out of the data breach headlines.

Lieberman Software Corporation is a Sponsor of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit and an exhibitor in booth 615. The company will demonstrate its new patent-pending Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite. The suite helps organizations interactively heal compromised IT environments.

For more information see http://go.liebsoft.com/2017-Gartner-SRM.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit https://liebsoft.com or our blog www.identityweek.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft or LinkedIn.

Product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

