BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: RCHA) ("Rich" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies in oncology announced today that it has selected a site and obtained investigator's interest at Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand. Rich has engaged CMIC ASIA-PACIFIC, PTE. LTD. ("CMIC") to assist in this project and they have already completed a site selection visit at Phramongkutklao Hospital, and the site has been cleared.

Rich and CMIC are preparing submission packages for the Hospital's Internal Review Board (IRB) and the Thailand Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This package is near completion and the Company plans to submit it shortly. "The Company has purchased product liability insurance, the package is near completion and we hope to submit in the coming days," said Ben Chang, CEO.

In cooperation with the Hospital, Rich is seeking to conduct a study for the treatment of Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML) in refractory patients in a Phase I/II trial. Acute Myelocytic Leukemia is a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells, characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells that build up in the bone marrow and interfere with the production of normal blood cells. AML is the most common acute leukemia affecting adults, and its incidence increases with age. Because the incidence increases with age, it is expected that incidence will rise as population rises.

About CMIC ASIA-PACIFIC, PTE. LTD.

CMIC ASIA-PACIFIC, PTE. LTD. is one of the leading Asian pharmaceutical service providers with Headquarters in Japan and operations in China, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam. CMIC ASIA-PA- CIFIC, PTE. LTD. provides consulting services, clinical development services, post marketing research, commercialization and industry expertise from early phase studies to late phase studies to support global and local clinical development. CMIC ASIA-PACIFIC, PTE. LTD. also manages investigator-initiated trials, observational studies and registry studies. Find out more at http://www.cmic-apac.com

About Rich Pharmaceuticals:

Rich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies in oncology, with initial concentration in treating Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML), Hodgkin's Lymphoma (HL) and other blood related diseases. It is currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of AML and HL. Rich Pharmaceuticals' goal is to extend refractory patients life expectancy and increase quality of life. Rich Pharmaceuticals' primary development stage product candidate, RP-323, is being designed to treat blood and cancer related diseases through non-evasive outpatient facilities. RP-323 is a phorbol ester, which induces differentiation and/or apoptosis in multiple cell lines and primary cells, activates protein kinase C (PKC), and modulates the activity of multiple downstream cell signaling pathways, including mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathways. RP-323 induces PKC to produce NF kappa, which then produces NF kappa B that has the ability to regulate cellular responses by entering into the nucleus of cells. NF kappa B binds to DNA and changes the nature of the cell and (1) induces differentiation; (2) induces proliferation; (3) cytokine induction; (4) and/or apoptosis. Find out more at www.richpharmaceuticals.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans, our financial projections or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to commence clinical trials and to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, competition in the industry in which we operate and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations:

Rich Pharmaceuticals

9595 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 900

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

424-230-7001 ext. 147

IR@richph.com



