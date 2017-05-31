

ECOVISTA PLC



Issue of convertible loan notes



Ecovista Plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has issued GBP 470,000 of Convertible Loan Notes 2017 which are convertible at a subscription price of GBP 0.0005 per Ordinary Share. The Convertible Noteholder may convert the loan notes into fully paid new Ordinary Shares. The balance of the principal of the loan which has not been repaid or converted into Ordinary Shares by 30(th) May 2018 is repayable on that date.



The funds will be used to provide further working capital for the Company and developing further opportunities to enhance shareholder value.



The Directors of the Issuer accept responsibility for this announcement.



