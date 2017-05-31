Research and Markets - Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market 2017-2021 with Mohawk Industries, Grupo Lamosa, RAK Ceramics, Johnson Tiles, Somany Ceramics & Ceramiche Atlas Concorde Dominating

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Anti-Skid Ceramic Tiles Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global anti-skid ceramic tiles market to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global anti-skid ceramic tiles market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers demand for anti-skid ceramic tiles from key regions. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is nano e-sealed technology for bathroom ceramic tiles. The most actical option for bathrooms are the glazed ceramic tiles that are resistant to water, moisture, and stains. Anti-skid ceramic tiles from earlier days are facing the issue of not having much options in terms of color and variety.

According to the report, one driver in the market is booming construction in residential sector in US. The US construction industry is set to pick up in the next five years. The country has seen an increase in the single-family residential homes. Residential construction is expected to be the major growing segment mainly supported by the government plans to significantly increase the budget allocation to the sector. The budget will be majorly supporting home ownership, sustainable community development, and increased access to affordable housing.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense competition from small players. The global ceramic tiles market is characterized by the esence of a large number of international as well as country-specific regional vendors. The ceramic tiles market is highly fragmented, with the market being dominated by unorganized players. China forms the major oducer of anti-skid ceramic tiles.

Key vendors:



Mohawk Industries

Grupo Lamosa

RAK Ceramics

Johnson Tiles

Somany Ceramics

Ceramiche Atlas Concorde

Other prominent vendors:



Kajaria Ceramics

Saudi Ceramic Company

Dynasty Cerami Public Company

Gerflor

Mosa

Nitco Tiles

Grespania

AGL

Foshan Sunvin Ceramics

KANO CORPORATION

Ceramiche Marca Corona

Orient Bell

Overland Ceramics

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmglqd/global_antiskid

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716