BioEden - Autistic Children's Early Success Stories From Tooth Stem Cells

Twenty individuals, ranging from the ages of 2 to 43, have become the first to use stem cells from their teeth in the treatment of various conditions including cerebral palsy, diabetes, cleft lip, and autism. The cells in use are dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) - the richest source of MSCs in the body - extracted from the likes of exfoliated incisors, deciduous or baby, and wisdom teeth.

All patients report no adverse reactions, with several experiencing huge improvements in their conditions. To date, all treatments worked as well if not better than traditional treatments, but by far the most promising results are being seen in children with autism.

A complex behavioural disorder that affects 1 in every 100 people in the UK, autism is one of the biggest challenges that faces modern medicine today. Not only do symptoms manifest differently in each patient, but there is no one definitive cause. To treat an individual requires a tailored combination of therapies and medications - often meaning years of harsh drugs and hours of intensive behavioural therapy.

Many experts believe stem cell therapy can change that, or at least help children along the way, and several recent studies are proving their intentions are more than good-hearted. Their case is based on the rationale that autism is caused, in part, by inflammation in the body. And a particular type of stem cells, known as mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), is able to reduce that inflammation.

Our teeth are not only richer in MSCs than bone marrow or cord blood, but the process of extraction also costs less and can be done so non-invasively, using naturally fallen teeth. This makes it an easy and completely pain-free process. You don't even have to see the inside of a hospital or clinic - just send the tooth to the bank, and they will do the rest.

And that's exactly what the parents of five children with autism did. Having originally sent teeth of all shapes and sizes to BioEden, the world's first tooth stem cell bank, they've now retrieved their cells and the children are involved in various stages of cell-based therapies.

Reports from one 11-year-old show how developmental markers across the board improved after just 10 weeks of treatment. Progress has been made in language, driving motility, communication with the environment, and memory and retention, and they're getting ready for their second round of treatment this year.

In another case of an 11-year-old, the child didn't speak before the treatment but now has a vocabulary of 15 words. Other improvements among the five children include better memory, mobility, and bodily control, more energy, a new sensitivity to pain, and physical growth. It's clear autism responds well to tooth cells.

Tooth stem cell banking offers patients a convenient and risk-free alternative to cord blood banking for example and bone marrow aspiration. By not throwing away those shedded baby teeth and instead sending them to a specialist tooth bank, you can arm yourself with a powerful resource and help safeguard a children's future health.

BioEden is a specialist banking facility that does not directly participate in or encourage its customers to seek therapies. The determination as to whether stem cell therapy may be useful to treat a particular condition is a decision that must be made between the patient and their treating physician.

