EQS-News / 31/05/2017 / 17:34 UTC+8 *Kerry Logistics Network Named Best IR Company at HKIRA 3rd Investor Relations Awards 2017* Hong Kong, 31 May 2017 Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics' or the 'Company'; Stock Code 636.HK) exceled at the Hong Kong Investor Relations Association ('HKIRA') 3rd Investor Relations Awards 2017 (the 'Awards') with four wins, including being named Best Investor Relations Company in the mid-cap category. The award winners were voted online by members of the investment community, including both the domestic and international buy-side and sell-side analysts, and fund managers. In recognition of its excellence in investor relations practices, Kerry Logistics and its executive received the following accolades: - Best IR Company (Mid Cap) - Best IR by CFO - Mr. Ellis Cheng - Best IR in Corporate Transaction - Best Investor Meeting William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics, said, "We are very proud of having achieved this endorsement from HKIRA. It is our commitment building long-term relationships with investors and maintaining transparent bilateral communication with the investment community. The awards reaffirm our commitment, and will motivate us to keep up the continuous improvement in corporate governance and investor relation practices." Launched in 2015, the HKIRA Investor Relations Awards aims to recognise and celebrate remarkable investor relations practices among Hong Kong listed companies, and to raise awareness of the importance of good investor relations undertakings. A total of over 8,400 votes were cast by over 640 eligible voters from the domestic and international investment community. / Ellis Cheng, Chief Financial Officer of Kerry Logistics (left) received the awards at the 3rd Investor Relations Awards 2017 ceremony -End- *About Hong Kong Investor Relations Association* HKIRA is a professional association comprising investor relations practitioners and corporate officers responsible for communications between corporate management and the investment community. It advocates the setting of international standards in IR education, advances the best IR practices and meet the professional development needs of those interested in pursuing the investor relations profession. *About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 636.HK)* Kerry Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency, reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. It currently has more than 1,000 service locations in 42 countries and territories, and is managing 46 million sq ft of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth. Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series 2016-2017. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=JHYTBGTTSE [1] Document title: KL_HKIRA_Awards_Eng_31 May 2017_Final 31/05/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ff907279e81e810a1085ec1983fe9d04&application_id=579045&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 31, 2017 05:35 ET (09:35 GMT)