Munich (ots) - Gujarat Borosil Ltd. is now one amongst world's first to introduce a high performance, fully tempered, low iron 2 mm textured Solar Glass suitable for Glass-to-glass modules. The commissioning of the new tempering line is expected in June, 2017. With this introduction a new generation of frameless photovoltaic modules will take shape. Highlighting the new initiative by the company, Mr. Pradeep Kheruka, Vice Chairman, commented "A roof comprising of Solar glass panels supported on polymer frame will now become a very competitive option to a regular roof."



Field tests conducted by the company have established that panels made using GBL SolarBurst Glass delivered more than 7.5 % higher field output during a 2-year period as compared to panels made using glass from a top European supplier. The company demonstrated that it is possible to make a high performance glass without using antimony, making GBL's SolarBurst Glass world's only antimony free solar glass.



- GBL's facility at Gujarat is fully accredited with ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001:2004, BS OHSAS 18001:2007. The product is certified to conform all applicable norms. - Processes followed within the company are fully traceable and repeatable. - With a very low sodium content and high hydrolytic resistance, the glass is engineered for long term durability. - In tests conducted by a leading research institute in Berlin, test panels made using GBL's Solar glass have been proved to be the most PID resistant amongst other glasses tested. - Tests conducted by SPF Switzerland establish that at 0.952 efficiency, GBL's Solar glass has achieved the highest efficiency amongst Solar glass tested by them.



About Gujarat Borosil Ltd.:



Gujarat Borosil Ltd. is the only manufacturer of solar glass in India. Borosil SolarBurst glass is brought to life on a world class production line designed by global leaders in glass equipment from Western Europe. It has a production capacity of 1 GW per annum. For further information, log on to www.borosil.com or email at sales.lig@borosil.com.



Contact: Ashish Chaturvedi Gujarat Borosil Ltd. Phone no.: +91 8454802898 Email id: ashish.c@borosil.com