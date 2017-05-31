

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish no-frills airline Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) Wednesday said it welcomed the Liverpool County Court ruling in the cases involving UK 'Claims Chasers'.



The ruling upheld Ryanair's policy requiring EU261 cases involving 'claims chasers' to be heard in the Irish Courts and dismissing an application by claims chasing firm Hughes Walker to have their cases heard in England in an effort to needlessly force more customers through the courts.



Ryanair calls on all customers with valid EU261 compensation claims to submit their claims directly to Ryanair and avoid these 'claims chaser' firms. Customers with valid claims, who claim directly from Ryanair, will receive 100% of their EU261 compensation entitlement without the deduction of these excessive 'claims chaser' fees.



Ryanair again called on the Competition and Markets Authority or CMA to enforce better regulations of 'claims chasers' to protect consumers from being ripped off by these self-serving firms.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX