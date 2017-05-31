GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital's ClickDirectPay Updates its Pricing Model Undercuts Competition

Flat Fee Model to be a Game Changer and Disrupt the European Online Payment Market



MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 31, 2017 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified holding company, today announced that its online payment service, ClickDirectPay (clickdirectpay.com), introduced a new pricing model consisting of a flat fee rather than a percentage of sales.



ClickDirectPay's model offers clear transparency and the most competitive pricing to its merchants. All others payment processors, including banks, credit card firms and even PayPal, charge merchants a percentage of the processing volume and a transaction fee. GH Capital's ClickDirectPay.com, now utilizes the following "flat fee" model.



The new flat fee structures are under three plans:

Plan M for 9.99 Euro flat fee for 31-500 transactions per month

Plan L for 49.99 Euro flat fee for 501-2,500 transactions per month

Plan XL for 99.99 Euro flat fee for 2,501-6,000 transactions per month

The new fee structures include no monthly fee, no setup fee, no minimum contract term, no notice period, and free processing for the first 30 transactions each month.



ClickDirectPay estimates that is will grow to process for 10,000 merchants over the next 12 months.



Mr. Wolfgang Ruecker, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, commented, "We believe our new pricing model for ClickDirectPay is revolutionary and a game changer for the online payments industry in Europe. We are optimistic of ClickDirectPay gaining market penetration over the next 12 months."



About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC) is a FinTech holding company and offers a going public process advisory. The Company has developed an online payment option called "ClickDirectPay" to process online wire transfer transactions for diversified online merchants with a target market in Europe.



For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com and https://www.clickdirectpay.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form S-1 filed on June 2, 2016, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.



Contact Information

Corporate:

COO Carl Podeyn

press@clickdirectpay.com

305-714-9397

Investors and Media:

Hayden IR

hart@haydenir.com

917-658-7878



SOURCE: GH Capital, Inc.