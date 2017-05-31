Research and Markets - Global Well Completion Equipment Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, Weatherford & Welltec

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Well Completion Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global well completion equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global well completion equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is increase in global natural gas production. As per the IEA, the natural gas production is projected to increase from 120 Tcf in 2012 to 203 Tcf in 2040. Even by energy source, natural gas accounts for the largest market share in the world when it comes to primary energy consumption. There are abundant natural gas resources and in terms of competition, natural gas has a strong position. There is a high demand for natural gas as it is the major fuel for electric power generation in the industrial sector. The global consumption for natural gas in industrial use is increasing by an average of 1.7% per year, and in electricity generation, it is slated to increase by 2.2% per year from 2012 to 2040.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing number of global offshore production projects. E&P companies continue to discover reservoirs in a bid to meet the market demand for petroleum products. For instance, in 2015, Petrobras and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) found a new reservoir of light oil in deep waters off the coast of the northern state of Sergipe, Brazil. However, in the recent years, growth in the oil and gas industry has declined owing to reductions in oil prices. Such declines have caused the discoveries of new oil and gas reservoirs to drop to the lowest level.

Further, the report states that one challenge in market is complexity in carbonate reservoirs. More than 60% of the global oil and 40% of the global gas reserves are found in carbonate reservoirs. For instance, the Middle East is almost entirely covered with carbonate fields, with around 70% crude oil and 90% natural gas in total of the reserves held within the region. Carbonates show hugely altering properties, such as permeability, porosity, and flow mechanisms within small sectors of the reservoir, thereby making their characterization difficult. A focused plan is required to adequately understand the heterogeneous nature of the reservoir rock holding the hydrocarbon fluids and the flow characteristics of the porous and usually fractured formations. Here, detailed knowledge is required in terms of fluid saturation, permeability, pore size distribution, rock texture, natural fracture systems, and reservoir rock type at different scales.

Key vendors



Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Welltec

Other prominent vendors



American Completion Tools

Caledyne

Cosmic Petro Services

Crossover

D&L Oil Tools

DEW Wartungs- und Reparatur

Drilling Innovative Solutions

ESPCT

Evolution Oil Tools

National Oilwell Varco

Statoil

Salym Petroleum Development

Woodside

Emerson Electric

INTECH Process Automation

Nabors Industries

Superior Energy Services

Trican Well Service

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by product type



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7t62kw/global_well

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716