On May 31, 2017, a Finnish service company and Innofactor signed an agreement on the delivery of a Microsoft Dynamics 365-based solution for sales, project and financial management. Around the ERP's core, various different functionalities can be built later for project management and control of tasks performed on the field. The first phase of the project will be implemented during 2017. The value of the implementation of the first phase is about EUR 0.5 million.



Innofactor has expanded its offering of Microsoft cloud-based business solutions in the Nordic Countries. The focus of development is in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution, which includes, for example, customer relationship management (CRM), operation management (ERP) and project management. Innofactor itself was among the world's first companies that started using the extensive Microsoft Dynamics 365 solution.



"Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a strategically important solution area for us," says Innofactor's CEO Sami Ensio. "We want to be the leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions. We believe in significant growth of demand in cloud-based business solutions in the Nordic Countries in the next few years. In terms of growth, we may be talking about annual growth figures of three digits. This project is an important delivery for us in this area."



