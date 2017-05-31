New Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Blockchains Transforming the Energy Sector

The Landscape, Opportunities and Pitfalls of Distributed Ledger Technologies

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: 13th June at 4pm BST

WHERE: Online, with complimentary registration. Please email: anna.zanchi@frost.com

PRESENTERS: Vijay Michalik, Industry Analyst, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan; Jonathan Robinson, Principal Consultant, Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan

From the beginning of the energy sector's digital transformation, many technologies have emerged to offer new opportunities and challenges to industry participants. As technology development cycles accelerate, it is easy to dismiss new possibilities as irrelevant or impossible to implement, but blockchain and distributed ledger technology may prove vital to industry transformation. In this briefing we discuss the development, opportunities, pitfalls and future predictions for the technology.

To register to the webinar, or for more information on this topic, please email Anna Zanchi, Corporate Communications: anna.zanchi@frost.com

Why You Must Attend:

Benefit from Frost & Sullivan's expert analysis and insights developed from conversations with industry executives and thought leaders .

. Understand how harnessing blockchain technology can help support new commercial opportunities and ambitions in renewables and distributed generation.

and ambitions in renewables and distributed generation. Discuss some of the key challenges faced by organisations as they seek to harness blockchain technology.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Anna Zanchi

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +39.02.4851 6133

E: anna.zanchi@frost.com

http://www.frost.com