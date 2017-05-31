European market leader for virtual data rooms continues to grow its business abroad

Corporate finance and M&A team subject to international expansion

Drooms, the leading provider of Virtual Data Rooms in Europe, is steam rolling ahead with its plans to continue expanding. Chris Beckmann (54) and Martin Alamri (42) joined the company in spring this year, strengthening Drooms' growing corporate finance and M&A team on an international basis.

Beckmann, who will assume primary responsibility for the taskforce, began his career at the start of the 1990s in the US, and has since worked as a corporate consultant and independent entrepreneur in Germany. Experienced in the business of VDRs, his responsibilities have spanned multiple markets including but not limited to Germany, Poland and Scandinavia.

Continual growth at international level

Within the framework of its internationalisation plans, Drooms is also in the process of opening more regional offices. In March, Drooms opened a subsidiary, Drooms Cloud España S.L., in Spain. Business activities will be systematically expanded in Spain, where a number of large corporate finance and real estate companies already use the Drooms platform and in Portugal from the new office in Madrid. With the opening of offices in Amsterdam in April, Drooms' presence in the Benelux countries is also increasing. The company has made further additions to the team in Munich too. Over 25,000 companies worldwide have carried out confidential processes using Drooms' virtual data rooms the total value of these transactions amounts to over EUR 300 billion.

Strong market position based on new technological developments and focus on innovation

Drooms' internationalisation strategy goes hand in hand with a new technology, which addresses the need for automated workflows and increased efficiency, especially when it comes to due diligence. In this regard, Drooms relies on artificial intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing for process optimisation and risk analysis. "Over the past few years, we have continually increased sales and expanded our market share. We see a lot more potential in international markets. In using AI in data rooms and developing automated transaction processes, we are stimulating great interest among many industry experts, thereby diversifying our operations," commented Jan Hoffmeister, Co-Founder and Chairman of Drooms.

In 2015 and 2016, Drooms was awarded the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award due to its strong sales growth. Drooms employs over 100 staff from 23 countries and is represented internationally by various locations in the most important European markets. In addition to the company's presence in London, the SaaS provider operates via offices in Frankfurt, Munich, Vienna, Paris, London, Amsterdam, Milan, Madrid and Zug.

To find out more about Drooms NXG virtual data rooms, visit YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/DroomsSoftware

About Drooms

Drooms (drooms.com), the leading provider of Virtual Data Rooms in Europe, allows companies controlled access to confidential corporate data across company boundaries. Confidential business processes such as commercial real estate sales, mergers and acquisitions, non-performing loans (NPL) transactions and board communications are handled securely, transparently and efficiently by Drooms. More than 25,000 companies around the world currently use Drooms including leading global real estate companies, consultancy firms, law firms and corporations such as METRO GROUP, Evonik, Morgan Stanley, JLL, JP Morgan, CBRE, Rewe and UBS. Over 10,000 complex transactions amounting to a total of over EUR 300 billion have been handled by the software specialist.

