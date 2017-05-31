Asia Pacific Mobile Commerce Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific: Mobile Commerce - Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2020), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report to their offering.

This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile commerce market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2015-2021 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Commerce: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in mobile commerce market segments. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across five key segments: mobile shopping; travel; entertainment and event pay; digital products; and services, restaurants & bars, and others.



Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Scope

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Disclaimer



2 India Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1.1 India Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2015-2021

2.1.2 India Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2015-2021

2.1.3 India Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2015-2021

2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects, 2015-2021

2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base

2.3.1 India Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2015-2021

2.3.2 India Number of Smartphone Phone Users, 2015-2021

2.3.3 India Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2015-2021



3 India Mobile Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2015-2021

3.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2021

3.1.1 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.1.2 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.1.3 Mobile Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2015-2021

3.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2015-2021

3.2.1 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.2.2 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.2.3 Mobile Shopping Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2015-2021

3.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2015-2021

3.3.1 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.3.2 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.3.3 Travel Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2015-2021

3.4 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2015-2021

3.4.1 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.4.2 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.4.3 Entertainment and Event Pay Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2015-2021

3.5 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2015-2021

3.5.1 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.5.2 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.5.3 Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2015-2021

3.6 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2015-2021

3.6.1 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.6.2 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2015-2021

3.6.3 Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2015-2021



4 India Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group

4.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms

4.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms

4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

4.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms

4.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms

4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value

