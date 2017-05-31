50 Technologies Growth Opportunities to Fuel Global Innovation

Frost & Sullivan Webcast will present the most disruptive technologies for 2017

WHEN Thursday, 8th June, 12 PM EDT LOCATION: Online, with Complimentary Registration SPEAKERS: Rajiv Kumar Frost & Sullivan Senior Partner and Global Head of TechVision

Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, immune engineering, lithium batteries, off-grid desalination, nano 3D Printing, self-healing materials, biosensors, wearables, surgical robots and many more are likely to change the way we live in the near future. This Frost & Sullivan hosted webinar will give you an overview of the most exciting of these technologies and explore the challenges that may arise due to converging technology scenarios.

The analysis Top 50 Emerging Technologies highlights and offers strategic guidance and actionable ideas on the hottest 50 technologies that pack maximum potential to fuel global innovation, spawn innovative products and services, and drive commercial growth. "These top 50 technologies are like beacons that will guide the strategic moves of innovation-focused organisations and professionals in the next six to eighteen months. This annual flagship research from the TechVision team is the perfect vade mecum for strategic decisions on investments, market entry and growth," notes Rajiv Kumar, Frost & Sullivan Senior Partner and Global Head of TechVision.

While each of the top 50 technologies represents an area of intensified R&D, heightened investments, increased IP activity, and tremendous market potential, the possible convergence of several of these technologies opens up unprecedented opportunities for new revenue models and the next generation of innovative products and solutions.

