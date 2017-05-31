

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) said that it is filing a safeguard petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission as the company's next step in addressing the ongoing efforts of Samsung and LG to evade U.S. trade laws. A safeguard action provides an effective remedy for serious injury to U.S. manufacturers of large residential washers caused by surging imports. The U.S. Government has twice found these imports were unlawfully dumped by Samsung and LG.



The company noted that the filing follows antidumping cases against Samsung and LG in which the U.S. Government determined that these companies injured U.S. washer manufacturers by selling imported washing machines in the United States at illegally dumped prices. Samsung and LG responded to these prior rulings by relocating their production facilities to other foreign countries in order to circumvent the U.S. Government's rulings.



