New Ibiza Superclub HÃ Ibiza Opens Its Doors

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Hï Ibiza, the new superclub by Ushuaïa Entertainment, opened its doors for the very first time on Sunday 28th May, welcoming thousands of party revellers to the most talked-about opening party of the season. The club formerly known as Space has been completely transformed with a spectacular new look and the most advanced sound and technologies on the island.

The Italianate design of the Theatre (Room 1) is transported into the future with its modernistic design and phenomenal levels of production, including kinetic ceiling displays and mesmerizing LED screens. World-class artists including Luciano, Black Coffee and Kölsch put the brand new, state-of-the-art sound system through its paces, making their mark on the latest chapter of Ibiza's nightlife legacy.

The Club (Room 2), has a more intimate feel, with a low ceiling, dazzling lighting installations and the DJ booth at eye-level. This gave artists including Apollonia, Joris Voorn and Nic Fanciulli the ideal platform to connect with the crowd, taking them on a musical journey from sunset to sunrise, when natural sunlight streamed in through the windows, breathing new energy into the club and keeping the crowd dancing until noon.

Clubbers were also invited to discover several new spaces, including the Wild Corner, a unisex restroom complete with DJ booth, and the Magic Garden, a stunning open-air terrace. All this plus 2 miles of streamers, 86 lasers, 100 speakers, 300 lights, 1000kg of C02 and 5 million video pixels made for a truly memorable party experience.

The state-of-the-art-club will showcase the most exciting names in electronic music throughout the summer. Martin Garrix brings his Multiply concept to the Theatre on Mondays, joined by Thomas Jack & guests in the Club. Tuesdays will see superstar DJ Eric Prydz take control of the Theatre with Andrea Oliva & Friends hosting the Club. On Wednesdays, trance titan Armin van Buuren headlines the Theatre and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano host the Club. In The Dark rules Thursdays, with residents Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Luciano, Nic Fanciulli and Steve Lawler. Say a 'Disco Hï' to Glitterbox on Fridays and save Saturdays for Black Coffee's debut Ibiza residency. Rounding off the week is Hï Sundays with regulars Afrojack, Hardwell, Oliver Heldens, Steve Angello and more. With all this, plus an amazing array of guest acts, the stage is set for an incredible summer of music!

Book your place now at hiibiza.com.