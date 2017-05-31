Holographic Imaging Market Worth More Than $3 billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Holographic Imaging Market is poised to cross USD 3 billion by 2024; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing adoption of holographic imaging in medical education should drive the holographic imaging market size over the forecast years. Medical practitioners and students are widely using holographic techniques to effectively study the human body, since the technology provides surgeons with a detailed view of patient anatomy without cutting into the body.

Emergence of 3D holographic imaging has revolutionized the medical imaging and surgery. The technology converts the given two dimensional MRI and CT scan imaging data into interactive virtual reality images. Using these images doctors can dissect, view and manipulate the body organs in any plane required. The 3D holographic imaging should also become more affordable and integral in medical education in coming seven to ten years.

Rising clinical applications of holography in the healthcare industry has provided an up thrust to the holographic imaging market growth. The clinical applications include use of 3D holographic images in Cath lab, where the 3D image can be projected above the patient and can be rotated and sliced through any plane to view cross sections. For instance, in January 2014, Israel based company RealView Imaging successfully completed clinical study using 3D hologram of a beating heart to help surgeon operate the patient.

Rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries should stimulate demand for holographic imaging technology over the forecast years. This technology allows surgeons to view a detailed 3D virtual structure of organs aiding them to perform surgery more effectively.

High cost of holographic technology and lack of accessibility should hamper the holographic imaging market growth. Furthermore, complications involved in recording holographic images will restrain the forecast industry growth.

Holographic display plays a key role in holographic images market. The continuing improvement of imaging equipment for medical scanning provides data with higher resolution fostering the development of holographic display.

Medical imaging should witness a robust growth over the forecast years. The recent increased appreciation of 3D holographic images rendering medical imaging and data has provided the opportunity to employ holographic images as an additional means of displaying the radiological volume.

U.S. holographic imaging market accounted for significant industry share with expectations to witness healthy growth over coming years. Increasing biomedical research initiatives in holographic image technology and adoption of holographic products by research academics centers and laboratories should stimulate the business growth.

Japan is likely to witness lucrative growth rate in the coming years due to increasing government initiatives and biomedical research initiatives in this region. The government is seeking to launch and fund initiatives designed to strengthen biomedical research which should generate the demand for 3D holographic imaging in biomedical research.

Brazil accounted for considerable regional industry share in 2016. Rising awareness regarding the use of holographic imaging technology for medical training purposes, and increasing preference for keyhole surgeries should boost industry growth.

Some of the prominent companies are striving to launch innovative products in the holographic imaging market include EON Reality, Holoxica, Zebra Imaging, Ovizio Imaging, RealView Imaging, and Mach7 Technologies.

New product launch and collaborations are some of the major strategies adopted by industry participants. The industry should witness fierce competition due to increase in number of private players and presence of large number of unique customer segments.

