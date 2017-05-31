Machine Vision Market Size Worth $19.22 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 8.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global machine vision marketis expected to reach USD 19.22 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The ability of machine vision systems to process a large amount of information in a fraction of seconds is a major factor driving the market growth. The quick processing ability of machine vision systems is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones in manufacturing products with negligible defects. Moreover, the increasing adoption of robots across industrial sectors is leading toward the application of vision-guided robotic systems. Industrial verticals, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, packaging, and food & beverage, are prominent sectors where robotic systems are used, eventually fueling the demand for machine vision systems.

The machine vision technology encompasses various components in order to capture images of products to analyze them depending on different parameters of quality and safety. The technology is a combination of software and hardware that provides operational control to devices to execute functions such as capturing and processing of images and measuring various characteristics required for decision-making. Major components of the system comprise lighting, lens, image sensors, vision processing, and communication devices. Machine vision systems assist in resolving complicated industrial tasks with reliability.

Industrial machine vision systems are usually more robust and demand high reliability, stability, and accuracy as compared to those used in institutional or educational applications. They cost lesser than systems used in military, aerospace, defense, and government applications. These factors expected to lead to a greater adaptability of the technology in industrial sectors. In addition, the robotic vision systems used across the industries are also leading to the increasing adoption of the technology, thereby strengthening the overall market.

The technology has proven to be of key importance in the area of manufacturing and quality control, owing to the increasing need for quality inspection and production. In addition, the growing automation in industrial segments is also facilitating the growth of the market worldwide at a considerable rate.

The technology has been witnessing extensive developments and innovative upgrades since its emergence. Several factors, such as the growing inception of the technology and increasing need for quality products, are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, machine vision systems are gaining traction in the medical and healthcare applications at a considerable pace. The analysis of medical images and robotic applications for carrying various medical activities are the key roles of the technology in these sectors.

The Asia Pacific region contributed to the largest market share in 2015, which can be attributed to ample opportunities offered on account of large manufacturing practices carried out in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are considered to be potential markets for upcoming technologies, including machine vision. The region's huge industrial expansion has been contributing to the prosperity and development of various innovations and the adoption of different technologies significantly.

In addition, factors such as increasing focus on developments and expenditures in vision-related research activities along with the growing manufacturing base in the region are expected to spur the technology market growth in Asia Pacific, in turn boosting the overall market at a notable pace. The market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth of 10.4% over the forecast period.

The industry is facing challenges due to lack of awareness among users about the rapidly advancing machine vision technology. Moreover, the complexity of integrating machine vision systems are the major difficulties being faced by manufacturers, which is also restraining the smoother growth of the industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global machine vision technology market was valued at USD 9.10 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025.

in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2017 to 2025. The PC-based system segment accounted for the largest market size in 2016 and is estimated to generate USD 10.48 billion by 2025.

by 2025. The identification application segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period followed by positioning and guidance applications.

The European machine vision market is estimated to attain USD 4.47 billion by 2025.

by 2025. The industry is expected to witness a substantial growth in the Asia Pacific region over the next decade. This growth is witnessed in the wake of ample opportunities offered due to the presence of large manufacturing hubs in prominent countries (across the food and packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical, industrial, and consumer electronic sectors) such as China and Japan . The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2025.

region over the next decade. This growth is witnessed in the wake of ample opportunities offered due to the presence of large manufacturing hubs in prominent countries (across the food and packaging, automotive, pharmaceutical, industrial, and consumer electronic sectors) such as and . The regional market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2017 to 2025. The prominent companies in the industry include Allied Vision Technologies GmbH ( Germany ), Basler AG ( Germany ), Cognex Corporation (U.S.), Keyence Corporation ( Japan ), National Instruments (U.S.), Omron Corporation ( Japan ), Machine Vision Technology (UK), and Microscan Systems (U.S.).

Grand View Research has segmented the global machine vision market based on offering, products, applications, and regions:

Machine Vision Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Hardware Software

Machine Vision Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) PC Based Smart Camera Based

Machine Vision Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Quality Assurance and Inspection Positioning and Guidance Measurement Identification

Machine Vision Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Asia Pacific China Japan India South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



