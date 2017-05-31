sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.05.2017 | 12:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire
London, May 30

Publication of Preliminary Results

Publication of preliminary financial results

The following preliminary financial results are available for viewing:

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

To view the preliminary financial results, please go to the Anglian Water website at www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the preliminary financial results has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Staples, Media Team Manager
Anglian Water Services Financing Plc
Lancaster House, Lancaster Way
Ermine Business Park
Huntingdon
Cambs PE29 6XU

Tel: 01480 323000
Press office (24hr): 0871 677 0123


© 2017 PR Newswire