TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Moly Mines Limited (ASX: MOL) advises of the following voting results obtained at the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of Moly Mines Limited held on May 29, 2017 in Sydney NSW:

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

N o . Resolution For Against Abstain Discretionary ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Re-election of 1 Director 208,897,321 1,082,023 75,165 159,186 Mr Gregory Jones ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Re-election of 2 Director 208,872,224 1,089,420 85,615 166,886 Mr Ivo Polovineo ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Approval of 3 termination payment to 208,103,687 1,615,124 339,448 155,886 Mr Graeme Kininmonth ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Resolutions 1 and 2 presented at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders were carried on a show of hands. Resolution 3 was put to a poll and was also carried.

A copy of the Annual General Meeting Chairman's Address is available on the Company's website at www.molymines.com.

