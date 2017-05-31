

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Eolus said that it has signed an agreement with Munich Re regarding the sale of wind farm Jenåsen comprising 23 Vestas wind turbines with an installed capacity of 79 MW. The electricity produced by the wind farm will be sold to Google via a power purchase agreement.



The transaction covers the sale of all shares in a project company that owns the wind farm. The purchase price amounts to 106 million euros. Take over and payment is expected to occur after the completion of the wind farm in the summer of 2018.



As part of the agreement Eolus has been entrusted to provide technical, operational and administrative services for the wind farm, located in Liden in Sundsvall municipality, in order to maximize outcome and production from the facility.



In connection with the agreement Eolus will, for 9 million euros, acquire the right to 96 percent of all electricity certificates that will be produced during the 15 year period the wind farm is eligible for certificate.



