31 May 2017

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC

Appointment of a New Broker

The Board of Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is pleased to announce that it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited to act as the Company's sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

For further information on the Company, please contact:

Natalia de Sousa, FIL Investments International, Company Secretary +44 (0) 1737 837846