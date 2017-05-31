SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Global Payout, Inc. (OTC PINK: GOHE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary, MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. ("MTT") has completed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") and business development relationship with PotSaver, a Southern California based community periodical providing listings on discounted cannabis-related products for local dispensaries and shops.

With much of MTT's core market focused within the cannabis-related industry, management believes this JV agreement and business development partnership will be mutually beneficial to the strategic growth of both companies within the burgeoning industry they share.

Additionally, through the business development partnership they have established, MTT will offer PotSaver valuable guidance and direction in the development and rollout of various marketing strategies. MTT will also work in close collaboration with their management team to fortify their internal business structure and effectively sustain future growth.

"Because the cannabis industry is growing so rapidly and seemingly changing by the day, forming a strategic relationship such as this one with PotSaver is going to be key for companies looking to not only establish their presence within the industry, but also successfully adapt to the challenges that are commonplace in such a young and developing market sector," said MTT COO, Vanessa Luna.

"Completing this LOI and establishing this partnership with the MoneyTrac team is something that I believe will be incredibly beneficial to the successful growth of both our companies," said Aaron Adler, Founder and CEO of Adler Advisors LLC, the owner of the PotSaver™ brand. "I am excited to share with the MTT team the unique and valuable information and knowledge I have acquired while working in the cannabis industry over the past several years as I believe it can help further their business objectives. I am also looking forward to the opportunity to tap into the impressive experience they have in the business development sector to help further the business objectives of PotSaver -- I truly see this as a win-win scenario for both our companies," Mr. Adler further commented.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc., www.globalpayout.com, has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments.

About MoneyTrac Technology

MoneyTrac Technology, Inc. is a pioneer in offering a full-service solution for alternative banking and electronic financial solutions and provides all aspects of financial technology including E-Wallet and mobile apps services for businesses and companies in various "high-risk" industries. MoneyTrac's technology platform allows for its clients to access their financial information from anywhere in the world, in addition to providing tracking and compliance to help them manage and control the flow of all revenue through their business.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

