

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's economic sentiment rose to its highest level in nearly three-and-a-half years in May, as financial experts turned more optimistic on the economic situation, survey data from Credit Suisse and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator, which gauges financial analysts' expectations for Switzerland's economy for the coming six months, climbed to a reading of 30.8 points in May, marking the most optimistic assessment by financial analysts since January 2014, a report from Credit Suisse said.



The monthly survey was conducted between May 15 and 25.



The April index reading was 22.2 points, reflecting the political uncertainty ahead of the French presidential election.



The current state of economic activity in Switzerland was rated as 'good' by 35 percent analysts versus 30 percent in April. That was the highest percentage since the franc shock in January 2015, the report said.



Sixty-five percent of respondents still rate the state of Switzerland's economy as being 'normal', the survey found.



