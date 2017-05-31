ESMO Welcomes the Adoption of the 2017 WHO Cancer Resolution

LUGANO, Switzerland, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ESMO, the leading European professional organisation for medical oncology, welcomes the adoption of the Resolution on Cancer prevention and control in the context of an integrated approach during the 70th World Health Assembly (WHA), 22-31 May, Geneva, Switzerland.

ESMO President Fortunato Ciardiello said "ESMO welcomes the WHO resolution that aims to ensure access to safe, effective and affordable care for cancer patients. Sustainability of cancer care is one of the three pillars of the ESMO 2020 Vision. As medical oncologists treating cancer patients, we strongly advocate for equal access to quality treatment. Our support to the stakeholders involved in this landmark WHO Resolution is a clear sign of ESMO's pledge towards a world where cancer patients are taken care of by highly specialised professionals."

"The last WHO Cancer Resolution dates back to 2005 [http://www.who.int/ipcs/publications/wha/cancer_resolution.pdf?ua=1]. ESMO has been working with the WHO for many years to improve cancer care," Ciardiello added. "It is crucial that with the number of new cancer cases rising, and over 14 million new cases being diagnosed worldwide every year [http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs297/en/], there is a global and joint effort not only to prevent cancer, but also to ensure that those affected by the disease get optimal treatment and care, wherever they live, whatever their economic conditions are."

The 2017 WHO Cancer Resolution calls for national cancer control plans, high quality cancer registries, increased cancer research, use of clinical practice guidelines, timely access to medicines, medical devices and palliative care, as well as a well-trained oncology workforce. "ESMO is active in all these areas and committed to providing quality information, resources and the best education for cancer professionals," stated Ciardiello.

Full story: http://bit.ly/2qxxbNH

