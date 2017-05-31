The following information is based on a press release from Digia Plc (Digia) published on May 31, 2017.



The board of Directors of Digia, based on the authorization granted by Annual General Meeting on March 16, 2017, approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to two (2) new shares for every seven (7) shares held. The Ex-date is June 1, 2017. The subscription price is EUR 2.10 per share. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of forwards in Digia (DIG1V3).



For further information please see the attached file.



