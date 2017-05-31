

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth improved more than initially estimated in the first quarter, latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Wednesday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter in the three months ended March, just above the 1.5 percent rise reported earlier.



In the fourth quarter of 2016, the rate of expansion was 1.2 percent.



On an annual basis, GDP grew at a faster pace of 4.0 percent in the first quarter, following a 2.3 percent increase in the previous quarter.



Without adjustment, the annual economic growth also quickened to 4.0 percent from 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter. The flash estimate for the March quarter was 3.9 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption grew 5.0 percent over the year and gross fixed capital formation surged by 9.0 percent.



