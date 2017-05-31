

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major counterparts in the European session on Wednesday.



The greenback slipped to a 5-day low of 0.9722 against the Swiss franc, compared to Tuesday's closing value of 0.9746.



Reversing from an early high of 111.23 against the yen and a multi-week high of 1.2769 against the pound, the greenback fell to 110.73 and 1.2849, respectively.



The greenback weakened to a 5-day low of 1.1218 against the euro, after having advanced to 1.1164 at 1:30 am ET.



Extending early slide, the greenback dipped to near a 3-month low of 0.7122 against the NZ dollar.



The next possible support for the greenback is seen around 0.96 against the franc, 1.30 against the pound, 1.13 against the euro, 109.00 against the yen and 0.72 against the kiwi.



