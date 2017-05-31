SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Talent Board, a non-profit organization focused on the promotion and benchmark research of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Talent Function is a Global Underwriter of the 2017 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards.

The annual awards and benchmarking programs offer employers in North America (NAM), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC), a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

"Talent Function has been involved with Talent Board and the CandE Awards since day one," said Elaine Orler, founder and CEO of Talent Function. "Over the last seven years, we've seen global interest in candidate experiences and transparent recruiting practices continue to grow, leaving an indelible mark on the way employers approach potential employees. We look forward to further research from Talent Board and remain committed in our dedication to improving talent acquisition."

Registration for the 2017 CandE Awards programs is now open. Employers of all sizes are welcome to register for any and all regional programs that correspond with their hiring efforts. After submitting a one-time annual registration fee and completing the registration process, participating organizations will go through two rounds of data collection and evaluation of their candidate experience practices. Top-rated organizations will be recognized publicly as CandE Award winners.

Gerry Crispin, board member of Talent Board and principal and chief navigator at CareerXroads, commented, "A supporter of Talent Board since our inception, Talent Function is what makes Talent Board and the CandE Awards possible. We're deeply thankful for their continued participation as Talent Function continues to be a big reason why we see more employers and even more candidates participate in our programs year after year."

To learn more about the Candidate Experience Awards programs, visit http://www.thetalentboard.org/cande-awards.

About Talent Function

Talent Function reinvents Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations. We help our clients succeed with comprehensive and forward-looking strategies, leading technologies, best business processes, and smooth deployments to deliver ROI and business performance. We're strategic, specific and practical. We have the humility to listen carefully, the creativity and experience to innovate, the expertise to do things right the first time, and the passion to make clients successful. And we love doing it. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com.

About Talent Board

Talent Board is a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. The organization, Candidate Experience Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. More information can be accessed at http://www.thetalentboard.org.