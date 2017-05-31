CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, was named the winner of five Stevie® Awards by The 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Optymyze won two bronze awards for its products and services. For Innovation of the Year - Business Service Industries, Optymyze was recognized for its patented methodology that provides a more streamlined approach to processing sales performance management data, creating consistency in the wide range of information being used to manage sales forces and sales channels. New Product or Service of the Year - Software - Platform as a Service was awarded to Optymyze Sales Operations as a Service, which uniquely combines cloud services with professional services for a single subscription fee to create a faster time to value for clients.

Driven by market-leading innovations in software and services, Optymyze cloud services subscription revenue doubled versus the prior year, with large increases in recurring revenue per subscriber, average subscribers per customer and the number of new customers.

Three additional bronze awards were for recognition of the company: Most Innovative Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees; Company of the Year - Computer Software - Medium; and Fastest Growing Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees.

"We are pleased that innovation, which is one of our company's five core values and an important part of our culture, was a consistent theme across the five awards that we received," shared Mark Stiffler, president and CEO of Optymyze. "We are honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our approach to sales performance management and sales planning, which enables clients to turn sales operations into a strategic competitive advantage."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations -- public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 20. Tickets are now on sale.

Over 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 190 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"Each year the judges find the quality and variety of the nominations to be greater than the year before. The 2017 competition was intense and every organization that has won should be proud," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

