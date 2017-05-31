CASTLE ROCK, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (d.b.a. IMI Global, Inc.) (OTCQB: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced it has acquired privately held A Bee Organic, a USDA Accredited Certification Agency. Details of the transaction, which include cash and stock, will be disclosed in SEC filings.

With offices and staff in California and Vermont, A Bee Organic provides more than 125 customers with National Organic Program (NOP) certifications for hydroponic, aquaponic, in-ground and wild crops, including avocados, blueberries, citrus and stone fruits, greens, and manzanita. Its hydroponic/aquaponic certification customers range from the U.S. to the United Arab Emirates. The Company also provides NOP certifications for livestock, including bees and chickens and their products, honey and eggs. NOP certification to beekeepers and processors in Eastern Europe and Indonesia facilitates their export of honey to the West. The Company also provides organic certification for various handlers, from coffee roasters and herbal blends to makers of organic body products such as hand creams, lotions and bug repellents.

"We are very pleased to welcome A Bee Organic and its team into the Where Food Comes From family of certification companies," said John Saunders chairman and CEO of WFCF. "The A Bee team is extremely passionate about their work and are recognized thought leaders in the hydroponic/aquaponics and apiary spaces. In addition, A Bee Organic helps us increase our customer base and expand our geographic footprint into new U.S., European, Middle Eastern and Asian markets. And as with our previous acquisitions, this transaction will facilitate new cross selling and service bundling opportunities to the benefit of WFCF and our customers."

Sarah Costin, co-founder of A Bee Organic, added, "We are excited to become a part of Where Food Comes From and to contribute our expertise and passion to a group of like-minded people, sharing a common vision for the way forward. We are eager to begin integrating our team and service offerings into the greater organization. We are also excited to join with WFCF in exploring opportunities to enter the aquaculture space, pending the USDA's final determination of organic certification standards."

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (d.b.a. IMI Global) is America's trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. The Company supports more than 12,000 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, handlers, retailers, distributors, trade associations and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services through its IMI Global, International Certification Services, Validus Verification Services, SureHarvest, A Bee Organic and Sterling Solutions units. In addition, the Company's Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program utilizes the verification of product attributes to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase through product labeling and web-based information sharing and education. Visit www.wherefoodcomesfrom.com for additional information.

About A Bee Organic

A Bee Organic is a USDA Accredited Certification Agency which provides third-party certification of the National Organic Program standards. The Company supports farmers, ranchers, beekeepers, and food processors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia. For more information, go to http://www.abeeorganic.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company's predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership; plans to enter the aquaculture market and achieve cross selling and service bundling advantages; ability to successfully integrate the business; expected synergies of WFCF divisions and A Bee Organic; and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company's products and services on the marketplace, are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural and aquaculture industries; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company's business, please refer to the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

