BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate fell to a new record low in May, preliminary data from the Federal Labor Agency showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate declined to 5.7 percent from 5.8 percent in April. The figure was the lowest since the reunification in 1990 and was in line with economists' expectations.



The number of unemployed dropped by 9,000 to 2.54 million. Economists had forecast a bigger decline of 15,000.



