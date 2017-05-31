Boston Healthcare Associates, Inc. (Boston Healthcare), a global life sciences consultancy, and Data Information Intelligence GmbH (dii) today announced a new partnership to develop and commercialize life sciences data and analytics for biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic companies.

Boston Healthcare and dii will provide a joint offering for clients who need access to data and analytics across Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. The offering includes access to data from over 7,000 hospitals and labs, with a focus on detailed insights on installations from over 2,400 hospitals and labs, and clinical diagnostics testing volumes, trends, systems, and reagents used for Molecular and IVD tests in over 1,500 labs.

"We are excited to announce this new agreement with dii, which will not only expand our global market analytics offering, but more importantly will deliver highly granular insight into how diagnostic tools are adopted by treating clinicians and laboratories globally," said Joseph Ferrara, president of Boston Healthcare.

Clinical diagnostics are increasing in importance and value as the development and demand for targeted, precision medicines grow. The partnership between Boston Healthcare and dii will provide biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic companies with unparalleled access to detailed datasets and customizable reports regarding the global market for diagnostic tests.

"Our research institute aggregates and analyzes a unique and centralized dataset that provides a comprehensive understanding of key country-specific life science market dynamics and clinical practice approaches", said Kathrin Franke, managing director of dii. "This level of analysis leads to deep comparative insights across key global markets."

To learn more about Boston Healthcare's partnership with dii, as well as the company's strategic consulting services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics clients worldwide, visit www.bostonhealthcare.com.

About Boston Healthcare Associates, Inc.

Boston Healthcare Associates, Inc. (Boston Healthcare) helps biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies unlock the value of innovation in the global health care marketplace. Boston Healthcare provides reimbursement and market access strategy services, health economics and outcomes research, market analytics and pricing strategy, and business development support to innovative life sciences clients worldwide.

With offices in Boston, Berlin, and Shanghai, our unique approach, combining strategic consulting with a broad understanding of the evidence-driven value environment, gives clients a real-world edge in assessing and capturing global market and business development opportunities.

About Data Information Intelligence GmbH (dii)

Headquartered in Leipzig, Germany, Data Information Intelligence GmbH (dii) is a leading provider of market research and business intelligence for global diagnostics and medical device industries in Europe. In addition to custom-tailored projects, dii provides detailed data reports for market size and market trends of diagnostic tests and laboratory installations.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005142/en/

Contacts:

Boston Healthcare Associates, Inc.

Kylie Ullmann, 617-482-4004