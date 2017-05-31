Greene, Tweed Co. received the 2016 Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award, given by the Boeing Company who issues the award annually to recognize suppliers who have achieved superior delivery performance. To qualify for the award, Greene, Tweed maintained at least 98% on-time delivery during a 12-month performance period, from October 2015 to September 2016.

"Greene, Tweed is incredibly proud to receive the Silver Boeing Performance Excellence Award for the fourth time," says Gary Appleby, Vice President and General Manager of Greene, Tweed's aerospace business. "We strive to achieve superior performance with our innovative portfolio of solutions, and supporting this commitment with consistent excellence in customer service and on-time delivery has been critical to our success in the demanding aerospace market."

Greene, Tweed supplies advanced sealing systems and high-performance thermoplastic composite components for a variety of Boeing aircraft programs. Greene, Tweed has been a leader in the aerospace industry for over 50 years, and its components are utilized in more than 90% of the world's commercial and military aircraft.

