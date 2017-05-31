Global Slot Machines Market 2017-2021: Increasing Online Sales of Slot Machines / Availability of Substitutes / Increasing Popularity of Reconfigurable Electronic Gaming Machines - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Slot Machines Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global slot machines market to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Slot Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of slot machines.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines. Electronic gaming machines are becoming popular in modern casinos as they are user-friendly and easily upgradeable. In this type of machine, different games can be played after installing the game software. Older slot machines are replaced when a game loses its popularity, while the electronic gaming machines can be reinstalled with new games. This helps in reducing the inventory cost for vendors.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing online sales of slot machines. The demand for high-quality slot machines, such as progressive slot machines, has been increasing globally. The setting up of manufacturing units in various countries, such as the UK, Japan, and Germany, is quite expensive. The demand for the type of machine varies depending on countries and the type of casino.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is availability of substitutes. The availability of substitutes poses a high challenge to the global slot machines market. Horse race betting, lotteries, sports betting, and casino games such as video poker are some of the popular and high revenue-generating gambling games globally. Vendors are constantly introducing new and innovative gambling games to maintain their market shares.
Key vendors
- Aristocrat Leisure,
- NOVOMATIC Group,
- Galaxy Entertainment Group
- IGT
- Scientific Games
Other prominent vendors
- Amatic Industries
- Ainsworth Game Technology
- APEX gaming technology
- ASTRO Gaming
- Everi Holdings
- Gaming Partners International
- Interblock
- Konami Gaming
- Universal Entertainment
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Geographical segmentation
Part 07: Key leading countries
Part 08: Market attractiveness
Part 09: Buying Criteria
Part 10: Market drivers
Part 11: Impact of drivers
Part 12: Market challenges
Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 14: Market trends
Part 15: Vendor landscape
Part 16: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkc94n/global_slot
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716