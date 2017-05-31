Global Slot Machines Market 2017-2021: Increasing Online Sales of Slot Machines / Availability of Substitutes / Increasing Popularity of Reconfigurable Electronic Gaming Machines - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Slot Machines Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global slot machines market to grow at a CAGR of 15.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Slot Machines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of slot machines.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing popularity of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines. Electronic gaming machines are becoming popular in modern casinos as they are user-friendly and easily upgradeable. In this type of machine, different games can be played after installing the game software. Older slot machines are replaced when a game loses its popularity, while the electronic gaming machines can be reinstalled with new games. This helps in reducing the inventory cost for vendors.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing online sales of slot machines. The demand for high-quality slot machines, such as progressive slot machines, has been increasing globally. The setting up of manufacturing units in various countries, such as the UK, Japan, and Germany, is quite expensive. The demand for the type of machine varies depending on countries and the type of casino.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is availability of substitutes. The availability of substitutes poses a high challenge to the global slot machines market. Horse race betting, lotteries, sports betting, and casino games such as video poker are some of the popular and high revenue-generating gambling games globally. Vendors are constantly introducing new and innovative gambling games to maintain their market shares.

Key vendors



Aristocrat Leisure,

NOVOMATIC Group,

Galaxy Entertainment Group

IGT

Scientific Games

Other prominent vendors



Amatic Industries

Ainsworth Game Technology

APEX gaming technology

ASTRO Gaming

Everi Holdings

Gaming Partners International

Interblock

Konami Gaming

Universal Entertainment

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkc94n/global_slot

