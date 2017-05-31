Evolute Gathers Speed With New Capital: 6 Million Swiss francs Series A Round Completed in Just Days

ZURICH, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Inclusion in Growth Accelerator Program

The Zurich-based FinTech start-up, Evolute has successfully completed its first round of external financing. Well-known figures from the finance and start-up scene invested a total of 6 million Swiss francs in the provider of a comprehensive wealth management platform solution. At the same time, Evolute has been accepted into the Swiss Startup Factory's Growth Accelerator Program.

In March, the Evolute Group announced a merger with SwissComply, the leading provider of regulatory services for asset managers, and Evolute is now taking a further step ahead. Its first round of external financing has been completed. The new capital will be used for further development of the wealth management platform, and to expand innovative technologies for tailor-made portfolio optimization.

Kaspar Wohnlich, CEO of the Evolute Group, comments: "The series A round has secured the basis for further growth and helps us take a big step closer to achieving our vision, which involves much more than just industrialization and digitalization in the field of wealth management. In addition to the continuous further development of our platform, our aim is to efficiently link the needs of the asset management industrywith future regulatory requirements. Furthermore, the portfolio optimization technology will be made available to banks for the first timethis summer. As a result, portfolio management will be completely redefined, margins will increase due to cost efficiencies and significantly greater personalization will be possible."

Founding investor and board member Michael Hartweg explains: "It took just a few days to fill the financing book. The great demand from investors is very pleasing for us and is a great incentive for us, as well as representing a vote of confidence in our technology, the business model and our employees."

Swiss Startup Factory provides added gloss.

The company also announced that it has been included in the Growth Accelerator Program of the Swiss Startup Factory. This program selects the best start-up companies in Switzerland that are currently in a significant growth phase. Co-founder & executive chairman of Swiss Startup Factory Mike Baur is also pleased about the involvement of Evolute: "With the inclusion of Evolute in the SSUF Growth Accelerator Program, we have acquired one of the most exciting and fastest growing FinTech companies in Switzerland. I am looking forward to working with the team."

About Evolute Group AG

With 48 employees, Evolute Group AG is one of the largest and fastest growing providers of comprehensive technology and platform solutions for wealth and asset management in Switzerland. Evolute Group AG is a reliable partner for banks, asset managers with and without collective investments, and family offices for comprehensive software solutions, compliance, legal, and risk management, as well as data operations. Evolute Group AG is based in Zug, Switzerland with additional locations in Zurich, Switzerland and Lviv, Ukraine.

