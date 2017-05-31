Resverlogix to Host Epigenetics Focused Symposium at The ERA-EDTA Congress in Madrid, Spain

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The symposium titled: "Managing CKD, Diabetes & CVD: Is epigenetics a new way forward?" at the ERA-EDTA Congress highlights BET-inhibition and apabetalone in addressing the significant unmet medical need in chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease.

Resverlogix Corp. ("Resverlogix" or the "Company") (TSX: RVX) today announced that on Monday, June 5, 2017, at the European Renal Association - European Dialysis and Transplant Association (ERA-EDTA) Congress in Madrid, Spain, the Company will host a symposium titled: "Managing CKD, Diabetes & CVD: Is epigenetics a new way forward?"

"The presentations at the ERA-EDTA Congress symposium highlight the opportunity and need for a novel approach to reduce risk in kidney and cardiovascular disease, and demonstrate the important role for epigenetics in the underlying pathology of these diseases," commented Donald McCaffrey, President and CEO. "Based on its mechanism, emerging data illustrates that apabetalone has the potential to address the significant unmet medical need in this patient population. Importantly, the Company's planned Phase 2a trial in kidney dialysis patients was recently approved to proceed by the FDA. The trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of apabetalone in patients with end-stage renal disease on dialysis. More broadly, the Company's chronic kidney disease program, with apabetalone, is aimed at assessing the cardiovascular risk reducing potential, in addition to any improved kidney function, observed in prior Phase 2 trials. Ultimately, we believe apabetalone will improve health outcomes for this high-risk patient population."

The speakers and agenda are as follows:

Introduction

Vincent M Brandenburg, MD - Aachen, Germany

The high risk diabetes patient: What is the need for novel approaches to reduce cardiovascular and renal risk?

Luis M Ruilope, MD - Hospital 12 de Octubre, Madrid, Spain

Epigenetics as a novel strategy in cardiovascular and renal risk reduction: A closer look at BET as a pathway for inhibition

Marta Ruiz-Ortega - Foundación Jiménez Diaz, Madrid, Spain

BET inhibition in renal and cardiovascular disease: What is the clinical roadmap?

Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh , MD - UC Irvine School of Medicine, Irvine , USA

Discussion & summary

Carmine Zoccali , MD - Reggio Cal, Italy

These symposium presentations will be made available at: http://pace-cme.org/bet-inhibition/ shortly after the live event.

Resverlogix will also present two posters and one oral presentation at the congress as follows:

Oral Presentation: Date: Monday, June 5, 2017 Time: 8:00 - 10:00 CET Session Title: Experimental Renal Pathology Apabetalone (RVX-208) Impacts Key Biomarkers and Pathways Associated with Chronic Kidney Disease in Patients with Presentation Title: Severe Renal Impairment Posters: Date: Sunday June 4, 2017 Time: 9:30 - 10:45 CET Poster presentation number: SP425 Effects of Apabetalone (RVX-208) on Serum Albumin in Subjects with CVD, Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease; A Post-hoc Analysis of the ASSURE and SUSTAIN Clinical Poster Title: Trials Date: Monday, June 5, 2017 Time: 9:30 - 10:45 CET Poster presentation number: MP092 Apabetalone, a Bromodomain and Extraterminal Protein Inhibitor, Decreases Key Factors in Vascular Poster Title: Calcification in vitro and in Clinical Trials

The two posters will be made available on the Resverlogix website HERE at 7:00 AM MT on Monday, June 5th, 2017.

About Resverlogix

Resverlogix is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a first-in-class, small molecule that is a selective BET (bromodomain and extra-terminal) inhibitor. BET bromodomain inhibition is an epigenetic mechanism that can regulate disease-causing genes. Apabetalone is the first and only BET inhibitor selective for the second bromodomain (BD2) within the BET protein called BRD4. This selective inhibition of apabetalone on BD2 produces a specific set of biological effects with potentially important benefits for patients with high-risk cardiovascular disease (CVD), diabetes mellitus (DM), chronic kidney disease, dialysis, Alzheimer's disease, Fabry disease, other orphan diseases, and peripheral artery disease, while maintaining a well described safety profile. Apabetalone is the only selective BET bromodomain inhibitor in human clinical trials. Apabetalone is currently in a Phase 3 trial, BETonMACE, in high-risk CVD patients with type 2 DM and low high-density lipoprotein (HDL), and is expected to be initiated in a Phase 2a kidney dialysis trial designed to evaluate biomarker changes and safety parameters in up to 30 patients with end-stage renal disease treated with hemodialysis.

Resverlogix common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:RVX).

Our actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in our Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.



