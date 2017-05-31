PROS (NYSE: PRO), a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce, today announced its participation in MedForce Europe. The event is scheduled for June 6-7 in Hamburg, Germany, at the Grand Elysee Hotel, where PROS will showcase its cloud-based solutions for pricing and selling in the digital era.

The conference brings together medical technology commercial innovators from across Europe. With changes in customer purchasing preferences and regulation that require ever-closer integration of sales and marketing functions, the conference will focus on how commercial organizations can kick-start new sales models and marketing strategies.

PROS Vice President of Strategic Consulting in Europe, Michael Immenschuh, will deliver a presentation titled "Modern Commerce Prepare Your Business for the Future." With dramatic changes in the buying experience, B2B customers now control the buying process, floating seamlessly across multiple sales channels, looking for frictionless experiences, new methods for self-service and price transparency, much like B2C transactions. Immenschuh will provide background, insights and best-practices for how companies can prepare for these new business realities, using an algorithmic approach to generate personalized dynamic offers, and pricing that takes data from both the demand and supply sides.

"Across every industry in Europe, we see companies looking to create frictionless and personalized buying experiences, as they shift to modern commerce," said Marc Chesover, PROS Senior Vice President of Customer Acquisition for EMEA and Asia. "For medical device innovators it requires new ways to price, configure and sell their products across all sales channels with speed, precision and consistency. We're helping companies shape their modern commerce strategies, and realize their revenue and profit potential."

