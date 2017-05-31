TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL)(TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, will present its TTI-621 (SIRPaFc) immune checkpoint inhibitor program at the Trials in Progress Session of the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago from June 2-6.

Details of Trillium's ASCO presentation are as follows:

Presentation Type: Poster

Abstract #: TPS3101

Title: A phase 1 dose-escalation trial of intratumoral TTI-621, a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting CD47, in subjects with relapsed or refractory percutaneously-accessible solid tumors and mycosis fungoides

Presenter: John A. Thompson, M.D., University of Washington, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, WA

Category: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy; Sub-category - Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Time/Location: Monday June 5, 8-11:30 a.m. CT in Hall A, Poster Board #191a

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program, TTI-621, is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory ("do not eat") signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic ("eat") signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing in advanced hematologic malignancies, and a second Phase 1 trial is underway in solid tumors (NCT02890368). TTI-622 is an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein, which is primarily being developed for combination therapy. An IND filing is targeted for 2H/17. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. Stemming from this platform, the company's most advanced preclinical program is an orally-available bromodomain inhibitor, followed by an epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist with increased uptake in the brain. In addition, a number of compounds directed at undisclosed immuno-oncology targets are currently in the discovery phase.

For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com

Contacts:

James Parsons

Chief Financial Officer

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

416-595-0627 x232

james@trilliumtherapeutics.com



Investor and Media Relations:

Mark Corbae

Canale Communications for Trillium Therapeutics

619-849-5375

mark@canalecomm.com



