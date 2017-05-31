VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/31/17 -- StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SKP)(OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the Company) is pleased to announce the company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Market, under the symbol STKXF. StrikePoint will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SKP.

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic interdealer quotation system for broker-dealers to trade over 10,000 securities not listed on any other United States stock exchange. It is organized into three tiers varying but not limited to level of disclosure and share price: OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink Sheets.

"As a result of increased investor interest, we have chosen to have StrikePoint's shares traded on OTCQB, giving us greater exposure and accessibility to our growing U.S. and global shareholder base," said StrikePoint's CEO, Shawn Khunkhun. "StrikePoint is excited to broaden its shareholder base further through the OTCQB platform."

OTCQB provides StrikePoint with exposure to both institutional and retail investors through major on-line and full-service brokerage firms. Trades are settled and cleared in the United States similar to any Nasdaq Stock Market or New York Stock Exchange stock, and trade reports are disseminated through major financial data providers. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for StrikePoint on the OTCQB website.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint is a Canadian focused gold exploration and development company and has recently purchased a portfolio of 22 properties located in the Yukon. The properties were previously held by Ryan Gold Corp., who spent over $25 million on exploration between 2010 and 2014. The acquisition comes with an extensive database of soil and rock samples, geophysics, geological mapping and drilling results. Several properties are 'drill ready' targets, while the others are in advanced stages of exploration. Subsequently, StrikePoint has raised $8M with strategic institutional investors to advance the Yukon properties.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

Shawn Khunkhun

CEO and Director

