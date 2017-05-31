ObsEva SA / ObsEva SA to Attend Jefferies Healthcare Conference in NYC . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - 31 May 2017 - ObsEva SA (Nasdaq: OBSV), a Swiss biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Ernest LOUMAYE, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Tim ADAMS, CFO, and Mario CORSO, Senior Director Investor Relations will attend the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. Management will be presenting on Thursday June 8th at 08:30 a.m. and will be hosting one-on-one meetings at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving ART outcomes. ObsEva is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com (http://www.ObsEva.com)

