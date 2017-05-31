Metso Corporation: Metso partners with Rockwell Automation to create new industry-leading industrial IoT solutions for mining

Metso partners with Rockwell Automation to create new industry-leading industrial IoT solutions for mining

Metso Corporation's press release on May 31, 2017 at 02:00 p.m. EET

Metso has selected Rockwell Automation to deliver a global industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform that connects, monitors, and performs analytics for Metso's equipment and services, resulting in improved efficiency and profitability for its mining and aggregates customers.

The digital solution will securely collect and store data from Metso's equipment around the globe, including new equipment as well as machines already in operation. The solution will provide predictive analytics, preventive maintenance and facilitate remote asset monitoring by Metso and its customers.

The industrial IoT solution is built on the Rockwell Automation FactoryTalk Cloud platform, powered by Microsoft Azure. Rockwell Automation and Microsoft have long collaborated on solutions required for industrial digital transformation. The Metso solution is a direct result of these efforts.

"For our mining and aggregates customers, access to real-time data enables higher uptime, faster and safer shutdowns, and ultimately more tonnage processed at lower cost. Enabled by an industrial IoT platform from Rockwell Automation and global coverage with Microsoft Azure's data centers, Metso can deliver analyzed equipment data into the hands of its customers for advanced decision making," says Jani Puroranta, Chief Digital Officer, Metso.

Metso began working with Rockwell Automation on a pilot program in 2015, remotely monitoring an African-based mining crusher from a location in Wisconsin. Metso was immediately able to use the data collected to identify opportunities for improvements in machine performance. The quality of the solution and support Rockwell Automation provided during the pilot gave Metso confidence that a broader implementation of the industrial IoT platform would drive the results it was seeking on a global scale.

"Metso has an inspiring vision to deliver powerful analytics and information solutions in mining and aggregates that will drive business results for customers" said Blake Moret, president and CEO, Rockwell Automation. "This is the type of foresight and focus on application of IoT across operations that we are excited to see developing in all industries."

Metso set up a Digital Program in 2016 to accelerate the company to a new level in digital capabilities, which is critical to succeeding in the future of minerals processing and flow control. Metso's ambition is to become one of the digital leaders in the industries it serves.

More information about Metso and digitalization is available on our website at www.metso.com/digital (http://www.metso.com/digital).

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (http://www.rockwellautomation.com/) (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and information, makes its customers more productive and the world more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 22,000 people serving customers in more than 80 countries.

About Metso

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

