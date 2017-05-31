

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pending Home Sales Index for April, Beige Book and Mortgage Applications data are the major focus of the day. A fall in U.S. Dollar against strong majors and global political developments would be reflected in the market. Initial signs of U.S. Future Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly higher. Asian shares closed moderately up, while European shares are trading mostly in the green.



As of 6.30 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 9.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 1.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 10.00 points.



U.S. stocks closed lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50.81 points, or 0.2 percent, at 21,029.47, as banks struggled. The S&P 500 index finished down 2.91 points, or 0.1 percent, at 2,412.91, and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed down 7.00 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,203.19.



On the economic front, Pending Home Sales Index for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for increase of 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.8 percent in the prior month.



The Mortgage Bankers' Association's Mortgage Applications for the week will be issued at 7.00 am ET. In the prior year, the composite index grew 4.4 percent. The purchase index were down 1.00 percent.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A session with audience and media at the C. Peter McColough Series on International Economics in New York City at 8.00 am ET.



Redbook data, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be published at 8.55 am ET. The store sales were up 2 percent in the prior week.



The Institute for Supply Management - Chicago's PMI for May will be released at 9.45 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 57.5, down from 58.3 a month ago.



The Beige Book, which is produced roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, will be published at 2.00 pm ET.



The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for May will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Farm prices grew 3.4 percent.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak at the Bank of Korea International Conference 2017: Global Economic and Financial Challenges: The Decade Ahead in Seoul, with media and audience Q&A at 7.30 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, China National Chemical Corp. announced the definitive end results for ChemChina's offer to acquire Syngenta, according to which around 94.7 percent of shares have been tendered.



German retail giant Metro AG reported profit attributable to the shareholders for the second quarter was 131 million euros or 0.40 euros per share, compared to a loss of 65 million euros or 0.20 euros per share in the prior year. Adjusted for special items after renewed depreciation/amortization in accordance with IFRS 5, earnings per share stood at 0.07 euros, compared to loss per share of 0.18 euros in the previous year. Quarterly sales for the quarter were 5.258 billion euros, compared to 5.259



Asian stocks closed mostly in the red on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 7.12 points or 0.23 percent to 3,117.18. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished at 25,677.14, down 24.49 points or 0.10 percent.



Japanese shares fell as the dollar hit two-week lows against the yen. The Nikkei average dropped 27.28 points or 0.14 percent to 19,650.57 while the broader Topix index closed 0.27 percent lower at 1,568.37.



Australian shares closed slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 6.70 points or 0.12 percent at 5,724.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 5.30 points or 0.09 percent to 5,761.30.



European shares are trading broadly higher. The CAC 40 of France is down 2.69 points or 0.05 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 17.84 points or 0.15 percent. FTSE 100 of England is increasing 13.10 points or 0.17 percent. Swiss Market Index is climbing 23.71 points or 0.26 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is up 0.07 percent.



