

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in April, after remaining stable in the previous month, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 11.1 percent in April from 11.5 percent in March. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to rise to 11.6 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.8 percent.



In April, unemployed people totaled 2.88 million, down 3.5 percent over the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate rose to 57.9 percent in April from 57.7 percent in March.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, remained unchanged at 34.0 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX