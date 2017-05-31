Global Sparkling Wine Market 2017-2021: Increasing Demand for Sparkling Wine Among Women and Younger Demographics - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sparkling Wine Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global sparkling wine market to grow at a CAGR of 2.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sparkling wine market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the consumption volumes of sparkling wines such as Prosecco, Champagne, Cava, and others like Franciacorta, Asti, Sekt, Crémant, Lambrusco, California sparkling wines, and many others. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing demand for public transports. With the increasing population, the demand for public transports is increasing. High-speed metro trains and local trains are gaining popularity due to convenience and time-efficiency.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing value beyond fuel efficiency. In addition to fuel-efficient characteristics, aluminum can be recycled easily. Due to its high inherit value which is recorded as 3, recycling is much eferred, which is economically efficient. About 95% of the total energy used to oduce aluminum by the smelter route can be saved by recycling, which in turn reduces emissions and saves raw materials.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is limited use of aluminum in the marine industry. Although aluminum has many advantages like corrosion resistance and non-magnetic operties, it has a major drawback of low stiffness and density. The density of aluminum is measured to be one-third of that of steel. Layers of insulation material must be used for safety purposes, as aluminum has low melting temperature than steel. These insulations are mostly used in military ships and LNG carriers as the risk of fire accidents is high.



Key vendors:



E. & J. Gallo Winery

Freixenet

LVMH

Treasury Wine Estates

Other prominent vendors:



Accolade Wines

BACARDI

Bronco Wine Company

CODORNÃU

Constellation Brands

Henkell & Co.

F. Korbel & Bros

NYETIMBER

Pernod Ricard

The Wine Group

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by packaging



Part 08: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Competitor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/w83sqd/global_sparkling

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716