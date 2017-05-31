PPG (NYSE:PPG), innovators in paints, coatings, and specialty materials today announced it will sponsor the Omega European Masters Golf Championship. Under the agreement, PPG will have branding rights for the entire Swiss stop on the professional men's golf European tour, which will be streamed to 497 million households around the world via 36 broadcasters.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005728/en/

Jean-Marie Greindl (left), PPG senior vice president, global architectural coatings, and president, PPG Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Tournament Director Yves Mittaz, at Omega European Masters Golf organization, celebrate PPG's sponsorship of the Omega European Masters Golf Championship, scheduled for 7-10 September at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf-Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Omega European Masters, scheduled for 7-10 September at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf-Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, is one of the most prestigious golf competitions played on the European tour circuit. PPG's sponsorship includes a branded presence in the hospitality and spectator village.

This news is a continuation of PPG's close association with the sport which has seen the brand play a leading role in the production of coatings for golf balls.

The relationship has been instrumental in satisfying golfers' demand for distance and accuracy to achieve the perfect finish.

"PPG and golf have a long history. For example, PPG partners with leading golf ball manufacturers such as Acushnet, maker of Titleist and supplies innovative coatings that help golfers achieve longer distance and better accuracy," said Jean-Marie Greindl, PPG senior vice president, global architectural coatings, and president, PPG Europe, Middle East and Africa. "The Omega European Masters provides a platform for connecting with our customers in a dynamic environment and showcasing how PPG is innovating to protect and enhance the world of golf and beyond."

Yves Mittaz, tournament director at Omega European Masters Golf organization, said, "PPG has an association with golf which makes the sponsorship a natural fit. The brand has a forward-thinking approach and has been instrumental in improving the technical standard of golf. We look forward to working closely together."

For more information on PPG, visit www.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2016. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo is a registered trademark of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170531005728/en/

Contacts:

PPG

Ken Armistead, +44 1924 354848

EMEACommunications@ppg.com

www.ppg.com

or

Tangerine

Abby East, +44 0161 817 6600

abby.east@tangerinecomms.com